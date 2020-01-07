TEL AVIV – A video of an Iranian sniper staging an assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump was posted on the Islamic Republic’s semi-official Fars news agency Monday, with the title, “Hey US! You started it, we will end it.”

The video comes days after the U.S. killed the elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani.

The video opens with a warning to the U.S.: “If you begin the war, we will end the war.”

It then cuts to an Iranian sniper loading his weapon while looking at a picture of Soleimani. He peers through a window at Trump speaking from a podium before pulling the trigger. A shot is fired followed by screams as Secret Service agents scramble to rush Trump off stage.

The clip ends with a black screen emblazoned with the words, “In the name of GD, the beneficent, the merciful.”

The B-roll footage of Trump is from a 2016 rally in Reno, Nevada, after someone in the crowd yelled “gun.” No weapon was found at the time.

Meanwhile, at Soleimani’s funeral Tuesday more than 40 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a stampede.