Israeli Election: Record Voter Turnout as Netanyahu Battles Gantz

TEL AVIV – Israeli voters took to the ballots Monday for the third time in a year with the hopes of breaking a political deadlock and seeing the formation of a 23rd Knesset.

Polls largely indicate another stalemate as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party run neck and neck.

Of 6,453,255 eligible voters, turnout stood at 27.6 percent at 12 p.m., the highest turnout at this time since 1999. More than 10,000 polling stations were set up across the country and an additional 14 “coronavirus polling stations” were set up for the 5,630 Israelis quarantined due to exposure to the virus.

President Reuven Rivlin said he felt ashamed to be voting yet again, “This is normally a festive day, but the truth is that I don’t feel celebratory,” he said from a polling station in Jerusalem. “I only feel a sense of deep shame when I face you, my fellow citizens. “We simply don’t deserve this. We don’t deserve another awful and grubby election campaign like the one that ends today and we don’t deserve this never-ending instability. We deserve a government that works for us. “I very much hope that we meet again only in 2024, or at least that I won’t see another election campaign as president of the country that is so dear to us all,” the president concluded. At least three major polls taken days ahead of the national election show Likud party inching ahead of rival Blue and White for the first time. Commentators have said the drop in support for Blue and White seems to be the result of the pending investigation into his former hitech firm, Fifth Dimension. However, the polls do not predict there will be a different outcome than the political deadlock that occurred in the past two elections. Netanyahu’s trial in the three corruption cases facing him is due to start on March 17 and his opponents claim he cannot remain prime minister at the same time. It is unclear whether Rivlin will legally be allowed to ask task Netanyahu with forming a government should he win at the polls.