U.N. Cautions Israel: Abandon Plans for West Bank Sovereignty

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Tuesday to drop plans to apply sovereignty over parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, saying it would be a “most serious violation of international law.”

The warning was contained in a report to the Security Council that comes ahead of its twice-yearly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, set for Wednesday. Several ministers are set to take part at the request of the Arab League.

In the document, Guterres says an Israeli annexation would be “devastating.”

“I call upon Israel to abandon its annexation plans,” the U.N. chief says in the report, claiming such a move would “threaten efforts to advance regional peace.”

“If implemented, this would constitute a most serious violation of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would begin the process of applying sovereignty to the 132 Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley on July 1.

The plan — endorsed by Washington — would see the creation of a Palestinian state, but on reduced territory, and without Palestinians’ core demand of a capital in East Jerusalem.

The plan has been rejected in its entirety by the Palestinians.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, supporters of the Israeli government’s annexation plans say safeguarding Jewish settlements in the West Bank is essential to the security of the center of the country which they straddle and applying sovereignty to the Jordan Valley is key if Israel hopes to have a minimally defensible eastern border.

The Security Council meeting, to be held by video conference, will be the last major international meeting on the issue before the July 1 deadline.

“Any decision on sovereignty will be made only by the Israeli government,” Israel’s U.N. Envoy Danny Danon said Tuesday in a statement that reaffirmed the Netanyahu government’s commitment to proceed as planned.