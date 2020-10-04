Israeli, Palestinian Leaders Wish Trump ‘Full and Speedy Recovery’

In near-identical messages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas wished President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after the US president and his wife, Melania Trump, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter shortly after the announcement on Friday.

A day later, senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat issued a statement on behalf of Abbas, saying the PA president “wishes US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania a full and speedy recovery.”

Ramallah cut ties with Washington since Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 and subsequently relocated the U.S. embassy there.

Washington slashed aid to the PA over its so-called pay-for-slay scheme paying terrorists and their families.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin also sent his wishes for a full recovery.

“On behalf of the Israeli people, our thoughts and wishes are with President Trump and the First Lady for a refuah shlema, a swift and full recovery,” Rivlin wrote.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein added his hopes that the American president have a speedy recovery.

“At this opportunity I would like to remind everyone no one is immune from infection. Follow the guidelines, this is for our health,” Edelstein tweeted.