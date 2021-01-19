Iran Claims to be Producing Half Kilo of Enriched Uranium Per Day

Iran is producing half a kilo of uranium enriched to 20 percent purity per day, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said Monday, constituting a clear violation of the 2015 nuclear accords.

Ali Akbar Salehi’s remarks, published on the official site of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, follow an announcement two weeks ago that President Hassan Rouhani had given the order to achieve 20 percent uranium purity at the underground Fordo facility.

According to the Times of Israel, 20 percent purity is short technical step away from weapons-grade 90 percent enrichment.

Iranian nuclear scientists “are producing 20 grams every hour, meaning that practically, we are producing half a kilo every day,” Salehi told the Khamenei.ir website.

He went on to say that if “other parties” returned to the deal, also knows as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)m “we will return to our undertakings too.”

Britain, France and Germany, which comprise the European signatories on the deal, on Saturday warned Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for the uranium.

“The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications,” said the three foreign ministers in a joint statement, calling the enrichment the “latest planned violation.”

Iran announced Monday it has begun enriching uranium up to 20 percent, far beyond the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear accords. https://t.co/hKGDx0QxEd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 5, 2021

France’s Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian on Saturday warned Iran aimed to acquire nuclear weapons and blamed President Donald Trump for allowing it to happen.

“The Trump administration chose what it called the maximum pressure campaign on Iran. The result was that this strategy only increased the risk and the threat,” Le Drian told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“This has to stop because Iran and – I say this clearly – is in the process of acquiring nuclear [weapons] capacity,” he said.

Le Drian added it was of utmost urgency to “tell the Iranians that this is enough” and to bring both Iran and the United States back into the nuclear deal, from which the Trump administration withdrew in 2018.

Iran also informed the IAEA started work on uranium fuel for a research reactor in the capital of Tehran, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday, constituting the latest violation of the nuclear deal.

The moves are part of a wide-reaching campaign to avenge the November killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the mastermind behind the country’s nuclear weapons program, which Tehran blamed on Israel, as well as in response to crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration for Iran’s ballistic missile program and other terror-related activities. The violations are also perceived as leverage for the incoming American administration to reenter the deal.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 news, the Biden administration has already unrolled its plan to return to the nuclear deal and has begun holding quiet talks with Iran.

Iran can hardly wait! https://t.co/nnPYrza3MY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 15, 2021

A separate report by the Israel Hayom daily said Israel, wary of Biden’s promise to return to the deal, is crafting military options to “undermine Iran’s nuclear efforts or, if need be, counter Iranian aggression, which will soon be presented to the government.” The paper also quoted Defense Minister Benny Gantz as saying: “Israel needs to have a military option on the table.” Israel on occasion threatened to act militarily to prevent Iran from acquiring the bomb during the Obama administration, which spearheaded the deal.

The three European nations signed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — which prohibited research and production of uranium metal — alongside the U.S., Russia and China.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. After the U.S. then ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who was vice president when the deal was signed during the Obama administration, has said he hopes to return the US to the deal.