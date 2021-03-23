Israeli Military Accidentally Reveals Secret Bases in Coronavirus Testing Map

The Israeli military on Tuesday accidentally published the location of secret army bases online, the Haaretz daily reported.

The Israel Defense Forces, which assists the Ministry of Health in the fight against the coronavirus, uploaded a map of coronavirus testing facilities across the country, but unwittingly included military bases. The map included precise locations of top-secret military intelligence and air force bases together with their names and the boundary demarcations.

The newspaper alerted the military to the error and the map was subsequently removed.

The map was detailed enough to include boundaries and names of the bases, the paper reported.

The IDF spokesperson’s unit later acknowledged the error and said the map was replaced with one that left out the sensitive information.

According to the report, the locations and boundaries of its bases are kept secret over concerns that they may be targeted by rocket fire.

Separately on Tuesday, a rocket launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip landed near the city of Beersheba, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was campaigning during the national elections.

The rocket did not cause any damage or injuries.

Gaza-based terror groups have targeted Netanyahu in the past on Election day.

ראש הממשלה נתניהו בביקור במסעדה בבאר שבע הערב. במהלך שהותו בעיר שוגרה רקטה לעבר העיר והתפוצצה בשטח פתוח. pic.twitter.com/o4dvUwojtl — almog boker (@bokeralmog) March 23, 2021

A video on Twitter appeared to show the Israeli premier being rushed out of a restaurant in the southern city.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is also in the throes of campaigning for his Blue and White party, held an emergency security session following the rocket attack.