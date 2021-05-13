Kamala Harris’s Niece Urges People to Fight Israel’s ‘Palestinian Oppression’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena, has raised eyebrows after she posted on Instagram urging people who defend women and LGBT rights to support Palestinians and their Hamas terrorist organization as it tries to obliterate Israel.

Harris, a 36-year-old businesswoman and lawyer, shared an Instagram post on Wednesday night that was reposted several times about the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes, and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression,” she posted.

“It does not add up. You cannot pick and choose whose human rights matter more,” she added.

Meena has, in the four months her aunt has served as vice president, managed to irk the White House.

One time, she managed to ruffle feathers with the rollout of her clothing brand, which the Biden administration said she came too close to profiting off her aunt and was not allowed to produce items using the vice president’s name or likeness.

The other time, she sent out a poorly worded tweet about a mass shooting.

Meena’s activism left a bad taste in the mouth of many.

She also happened to leave out a key fact about Hamas, the Palestinians who rule Gaza.

According to Amnesty International, Gaza criminalizes homosexuality and punishes it with up to ten years behind bars.