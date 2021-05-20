WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Rioters Appear to Attack, Spit on Jews in New York City

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were filmed Thursday as they attacked Jews in Manhattan — allegedly harassing and beating pro-Israel counter-demonstrators; shooting fireworks at a crowd of onlookers; and spitting on diners eating in a local restaurant.

Some of the violence appeared to be mutual, as fights broke out between the two sides, facing off in Times Square. However, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators appeared to instigate and escalate the violence. One group (above) burned an Israeli flag.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a pro-Israel Democrat who is also the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, documented the violence, as did several citizen journalists who witnessed the violence as it unfolded.

HAPPENING NOW: Palestinian harassment fleet drives by Jews in Manhattan, threatening violence while screaming antisemitic slurs. See next tweet for proof of the firebomb one of them threw at a Jewish target and their subsequent arrest on the scene.#AntiZionismIsAntisemitism pic.twitter.com/3t5KAIMKtN — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 20, 2021

Palestinians threw a mini firebomb at Jews in New York City moments ago. pic.twitter.com/rK7gXEEuql — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 20, 2021

One Palestinian assailant was arrested (unclear if he was the fire bomber) pic.twitter.com/oen6yl6zSm — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 20, 2021

Other sources, Right Scoop noted, filmed the alleged firebomb attack and its aftermath (violence, language warning):

JUST IN – Explosive device was thrown at a crowd in NYC’s Diamond District amid Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel protests.pic.twitter.com/PT5peG3Q58 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 20, 2021

Live at 5!!! In the diamond district and a group of Palestine’s came through and threw explosives at the Jews. Lord have mercy. I’m about to upload videos. pic.twitter.com/3ZrsUpBFWo — Erica Diggs (@DiggsandCo) May 20, 2021

🇺🇸 – *MOMENTS AGO:* Pro-Palestinian thugs running wild through the diamond district on 47th street in NYC where many Jews work pic.twitter.com/1GCfy7OdAV — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) May 20, 2021

Hikind later posted a video that, he said, showed pro-Palestinian demonstrators beating a Jewish man:

Palestinian mob attacks innocent Jewish man, beating him into critical condition!! pic.twitter.com/1JPeIXfFrw — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 21, 2021

Videos of other attacks emerged, including one of a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators spitting at restaurant patrons:

Pro-Palestine "protesters" in NYC threw a water bottle at a diner and his wife (I just missed getting it on video). The man threw the bottle back & the "protesters" spit on him & tried to attack him.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/rkDbu0LSn4 — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) May 21, 2021

Some videos appeared to show fights between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators. According to reports on social media, police eventually dispersed the latter, who appeared to be more numerous.

The New York Post reported:

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters clashed and fireworks sent people running near Times Square Thursday as tensions in the region spilled into the streets of Manhattan, videos showed. … A small explosive was thrown from a pickup truck in the Diamond District on 47th Street, sending worried bystanders running for safety. The pickup truck was part of a convoy of vehicles waving Palestinian flags, sources said. A 55-year-old woman sustained burn injuries to her lower back.

The Diamond District is a predominantly Jewish area of the borough, with many kosher restaurants.

The Post noted, ironically, that the violence broke out after news of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas terrorists emerged.

Several commentators on social media noted the lack of outrage, and the silence from the mainstream media and politicians.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.