Any violations of the holy sites in Jerusalem would trigger a regional war, the head of Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday.

“The Israelis must understand that breaching the holy city [Jerusalem] and Al-Aqsa mosque and sanctuaries won’t stop at Gaza resistance,” Nasrallah said in his first speech since the 11-day war began some two weeks ago, adding that Hamas’ relentless terror rocket fire into Israel constituted a “great victory.”

“Jerusalem means a regional war. All the resistance movements cannot stand by and watch this happening if the holy city is in real, grave danger,” he added.

Nasrallah said he had not issued any statements in recent weeks because he had been sick. The terror chief delivered his speech in a low, raspy voice which was frequently punctuated by coughing.

נסראללה בנאום השיעולים שלו היום pic.twitter.com/yxLCTEBkYX — nissan ניסן (@brak_bnei) May 25, 2021

Nasrallah emphasized Israel had “misjudged” its moves in Jerusalem, and in doing so had entered a “very dangerous phase.”

He added the recent conflict had revived the Palestinian cause in the global arena and echoed Hamas’ estimation it had crushed Israel’s efforts to normalize relations with Arab countries in the region.

“I can definitely say after [this] that the Deal of the Century is over,” said Nasrallah, referring to the Trump administration’s moniker for Israel-Arab peace. “Before that, I used to always equivocate. Now I can say this with certainty.”

Nasrallah made the speech on the 21st anniversary since Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.