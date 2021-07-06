Moroccan Air Force Plane Lands in Israel for Joint Military Drill

Deborah Brand

In a first, a Moroccan air force plane touched down in Israel to take part in an exercise involving several countries this week, months after the country signed a Donald Trump-brokered deal to normalize relations.

The Hercules plane of the Royal Moroccan Air Force landed at the Hatzor Airbase in the south.

“The Israel Defense Forces cooperates with a variety of countries and foreign armies in exercises and training, meetings of senior officers, and research and joint development,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. “Naturally, given the sensitivity of this exercise, we will not address the identities of the countries participating.”

Morocco joined the Abraham Accords in December, becoming the third Arab Muslim country to normalize ties with Israel following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

 

