Rashida Tlaib Slammed as ‘Hamas Lobbyist’ for Condemning Demolition of Palestinian Terrorist’s Home

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) came under fire after condemning Israel’s decision to demolish the home of a Palestinian terrorist while not mentioning he murdered a teenager and critically wounded two others.

Posting a video of the demolition, Tlaib tweeted on Saturday, “Reminder: Apartheid government is not a democracy. We must stop our taxpayer dollars being used to violently oppress the Palestinians.”

“Just this week, Israel demolished and leveled the home of a Palestinian family in the beloved village of Turmusaya. For what? To dehumanize,” she went on to say.

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday night demolished the home of Muntassir Shalabi, the terrorist with American citizenship who opened fire at a group of Israelis last month, killing 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta and seriously wounding two others.

Responding to Tlaib’s tweet, Israeli writer and activist Hen Mazzig posted, “Here is Rashida Tlaib mourning the loss of a home that belonged to a terrorist who gunned down a random Jewish teenager.”

“Rashida has not mourned his murder — nor even acknowledged it,” Mazzig said. “His name was Yehuda Guetta.”

Stop Antisemitism tweeted, “Reminder: a US Congresswoman is defending a murderer who brutally killed a Jewish teenager.”

“Bricks and mortar matter more than human life to Rashida,” they said. “Shameful.”

Writer Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll tweeted, “Reminder: Jewish blood is no longer cheap. The owner of this home killed a 19 yr old and wounded two others. He’s a US citizen and apparently has multiple wives, here and in the US. It might be possible to take you semi seriously if you expressed any integrity in your advocacy.”

Calling Tlaib a “Hamas lobbyist,” international human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky wrote, “RashidaTlaib omits to mention is fact that this home belonged to a Palestinian terrorist who murdered a Jewish Israeli man.”

The U.S. State Department also condemned the demolition, calling it act “punitive.”

“As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual,” a statement from the U.S. embassy said.

The victim’s father, Elisha Guetta, expressed outrage the U.S. would back a terrorist.

Speaking to the Times of Israel, he said his family is “shocked that the US is condemning the demolition of [the home of] my son’s murderer and is supporting a terrorist who arrived from the US to carry out a vicious shooting terror attack against innocent Jewish students.”

“It would be expected that the US, which has often been the victim of terrorism, would stand with terror victims rather than with their murderers,” he added.

His family also intends to file lawsuits in Israel and the U.S. demanding the seizure of all of Shalabi’s assets.

Shalabi, who was arrested three days after the attack after a manhunt tracked him down at a hideout in the Palestinian village of Silwad, was charged with intentional homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, using and possessing an unlicensed weapon, and obstruction of justice.

A report on the Second Intifada, in which hundreds of Israelis died in a wave of Palestinian terror attacks, found house demolitions “caused an immediate, significant decrease” in the number of attacks.

There were no condemnations against house demolitions as a deterrence tactic under the Trump administration.