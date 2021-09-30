Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain on Thursday and met with Bahraini King Hamid bin Issa al Khalifa in the first official visit since the two countries normalized relations under the Trump-led Abraham Accords last year.

It was the first time a Bahraini monarch has met with an Israeli official.

Thank you to the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, on a historic, warm, and hopeful meeting. His Majesty’s leadership and inspiration have led to true cooperation and our meeting outlined the path forward for our relationship. pic.twitter.com/Ip6Ewu4Gsn — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 30, 2021

Lapid thanked al-Khalifa for a “historic, warm, and hopeful meeting.”

“His Majesty’s leadership and inspiration have led to true cooperation and our meeting outlined the path forward for our relationship,” he said.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani met with Lapid to discuss furthering bilateral ties, particularly in security, economic, and civil society.

They signed several trade agreements.

Lapid and Zayani are scheduled to inaugurate the new Israeli embassy in Manama later today.

Also on Thursday, the first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel landed at Ben Gurion airport.