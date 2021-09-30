History Is Made: Israel’s FM Yair Lapid Meets Bahraini King in Manama

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid disembarks upon arrival at the Bahrain International Airport, on September 30, 2021. - Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began a landmark visit to Bahrain where he will open the Israeli embassy one year after the US-brokered normalisation of ties. (Photo by Mazen MAHDI / AFP) …
MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty
Deborah Brand

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain on Thursday and met with Bahraini King Hamid bin Issa al Khalifa in the first official visit since the two countries normalized relations under the Trump-led Abraham Accords last year.

It was the first time a Bahraini monarch has met with an Israeli official.

Lapid thanked al-Khalifa for a “historic, warm, and hopeful meeting.”

“His Majesty’s leadership and inspiration have led to true cooperation and our meeting outlined the path forward for our relationship,” he said.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani met with Lapid to discuss furthering bilateral ties, particularly in security, economic, and civil society.

They signed several trade agreements.

Crew members pose for a picture as they disembark from the plane taken by the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid upon arrival at the Bahrain International Airport. (MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lapid and Zayani are scheduled to inaugurate the new Israeli embassy in Manama later today.

Also on Thursday, the first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel landed at Ben Gurion airport.

