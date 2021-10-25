Israeli Air Force to Begin Training for Attack on Iran Nuke Program

The Israeli Air Force will begin training for an attack on Iran’s nuclear program at the start of 2022, the Times of Israel reported on Monday.

The Israeli military has stepped up measures to counter the threat posed by Iran as diplomatic efforts to restore the tattered 2015 nuclear deal have floundered in recent months.

The government has earmarked $1.5 billion for a potential strike against Iran’s nuclear program, Israeli media reported last week.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last month told the U.N. General Assembly that “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning… We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

According to The Times of Israel, some aspects of the IAF’s attack plan are ready to be deployed in short period of time, while others would take more than a year.

Some of those include finding ways to strike subterranean facilities and countering Iranian air defenses as well as retaliatory strikes.

Iran has recently begun using advanced air defense systems against IDF jets in Syria, constituting a new and serious threat, the report said.