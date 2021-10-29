BDS Fail: Mila Kunis, Helen Mirren Join 200 Celebs in Denouncing Israel Boycott

More than 200 celebrities, including actors Mila Kunis, Billy Porter, Neil Patrick Harris, Zachary Quinto and Helen Mirren, signed an open letter this week denouncing cultural boycotts of Israel.

The public act of support came ahead of what they said were “bullying” tactics by the BDS movement calling on the entertainment industry to boycott an LGBTQ film festival in Tel Aviv.

“We reject any attempt to boycott TLVFest – Israel’s largest LGBTQ Film Festival — which works to showcase the stories of LGBTQ people globally and create a brighter future for LGBTQ people both inside Israel and around the world,” the letter, organized by the Creative Community for Peace, reads.

“We stand united with all the participating filmmakers against the divisive rhetoric espoused by boycott activists who seek to misinform, bully and intimidate artists into removing their films from the festival or shame them for participating in the festival.”

“In Israel, movies have the unique power to bring together Jews, Arabs, and people of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds in collaboration under a shared love of the arts, working together towards the common goal of telling their stories, and building bridges of compassion and understanding,” the letter said.

The letter comes after activists from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement called to boycott the Tel Aviv International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, known as the TLVFest.

Other signatories of Wednesday’s letter include actor Emmanuelle Chriqui, former NSYNC singer Lance Bass, actor Jeremy Piven, and KISS frontman Gene Simmons.