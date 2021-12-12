Miss Universe’s Israeli producers said they tried to persuade the American organizers of the contest, which this year takes place in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, to cancel the controversial swimsuit round and replace it with activewear.

“We suggested that instead of swimsuits they would go up in sportswear,” Tali Eshkoli, the main Israeli producer, told Israel’s Channel 12 news in an interview broadcast.

According to Eshkoli, the suggestion was rebuffed. “We failed.”

Her co-producer Asaf Blacher said a swimsuit round was no longer appropriate in 2021 and that “things needed to change.” He added that he did not agree with the contest’s archaic rules, such as not allowing, mothers, married or divorced women to take part.

But according to Blacher, this year there would be a surprise. “It won’t be the same as every year. It won’t be a parade of 80 girls shaking their bodies for show.”

The show has been criticized for objectifying women and its swimsuit round has come under particular scrutiny.

Israeli Ilana Shoshan, who today lives in Los Angeles, was crowned Miss Universe in 1980. According to Shoshan, Israel has no business hosting the contest – let alone financially supporting it. “The problem arises when the Israeli government puts money into promoting such a business enterprise, because by doing so it is actually promoting values ​​that they want for women.”

During the televised preliminary contest on Friday, Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani made a statement during the swimsuit round by nixing the traditional bathing suit and strutting on a stage in a black belted sports outfit that covered her from neck to toe. Her entrance was met with raucous cheers.

The 25-year old fashion influencer, who is the Gulf state’s first ever representative at the contest, said she “hopes to inspire the next generation of women to be more comfortable in their own skin and embrace all the flaws that make them unique.”

Israeli pop sensation and 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai revealed that she turned down an offer to perform at the pageant.

“Even though I see a lot of beauty in it, I still cannot see myself standing on a stage where women are judged by their appearance, their body size, height, and weight,” she told Israel’s Channel 13.

She had that such pageants were a “harsh concept” that were “outdated. It’s time to move on.”

Miss Universe 2021 is being held in the Eilat port in a venue imported from Portugal.

Contestants from more than 75 countries will take part and the show will be broadcast live on Fox TV to several hundred million viewers in more than 170 countries.