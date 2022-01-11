Hamas: Israel’s Mossad Is Using ‘Killer Dolphins’ Against Us

Israel is using “killer dolphins” for espionage purposes, the Hamas terror group claimed on Monday, and went on to say that the aquatic attackers were also behind the death of a Hamas naval commando.

In a video released by terror group, Hamas member Abu Hamza explains that a Hamas frogman was killed during the May conflict with Israel by a dolphin wielding a weapon attached by a harness.

“Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas publication,” tweeted Joe Truzman, research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal. “Abu Hamza explains that a member of Hamas’ Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication.”

Hamas’ report was ridiculed on Twitter, with one user commenting, “Just wait until they hear about the goldfish!” The tweet was in reference to reports that were published on Monday of how Israeli researchers have taught goldfish to drive.

In 2015, Hamas claimed that an “espionage” dolphin had been “stripped of its will” and turned into “a murderer” by Israeli security services. The dolphin, according to Hamas, wore a weapon that fired harpoon-like projectiles, the Jerusalem Post reported.

In 2010 Israel dismissed Egyptian claims that the Mossad sent sharks to maul people in the Red Sea.

In 2011, Saudi Arabia accused Israel of sending a vulture with a tracking device to spy on it.

Turkey in 2013 charged Israel of sending a spy bird after it was found with a ring around it’s leg. A post-humous X-ray, however, showed the bird to be free of surveillance equipment.