Watch: Israel Opens Multimillion Dollar Field Hospital in Ukraine

Israel opened a field hospital in Ukraine on Tuesday, flying in several tons of equipment as well as medical staff from major Israeli medical centers.

The hospital was officially opened in an elementary school campus the western Ukraine town of Mostyska as Israeli and Ukrainian anthems played and the flags of the two nations were raised.

The hospital was named “Kochav Meir” (“Shining Star”), after the Ukrainian-born Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. Meir was also the founder of the Foreign Ministry’s Agency for International Development Cooperation aid program, which is leading the field hospital project together with the Health Ministry and Sheba Medical Center.

“We are certain that this ‘Shining Star’ will light the path during these difficult times in Ukraine,” embassy charge d’affaires Yoav Bistritsky said.

Over the past few days, 17 tons of equipment and medical teams from Israel have arrived at the site.

Israel’s field hospital in #Ukraine is starting to take form: 4 trucks loaded with hospital equipment, recently crossed the Polish border, heading to the site. @IsraelMFA @IsraelMOH @MASHAVisrael @MedicalSheba and The Joint partnered together to make it happen 📹Alon David pic.twitter.com/h8jQ8doO1O — Eynat Shlein (@EynatShlein) March 19, 2022

Israel has given more than 120 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the fighting began.

The field hospital cost more than $6.5 million and will remain active for at least a month. It has an emergency ward, a delivery ward and several other departments to treat fleeing Ukrainians.