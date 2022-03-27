Antony Blinken Touts ‘Unimaginable’ Summit Between Four Arab FMs in Israel

It will mark the first time Israel is hosting a summit for top Arab diplomats. Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will join the four Arab diplomats in Sde Boker in the Negev desert and talks will continue on Monday.

The summit “would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. What we’re seeing is normalization becoming the new normal for this region and I think it’s going to attract more and more countries as they see the benefits of these partnerships among so many of the leading countries of the region,” Blinken said at a press briefing with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

At an earlier briefing with Lapid and Blinken, the two vowed to work together with Israel to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, with the American diplomat saying his country and Israel saw “eye to eye” on the matter.

“Whether there’s a JCPOA or not, Our commitment to the core principle of Iran never acquiring a nuclear weapon is unwavering,” Blinken said.