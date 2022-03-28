Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack That Killed Two Police Officers in Israel

Arab Israeli terrorists who swore allegiance to the Islamic State terror group killed two Border Police officers and injured 12 others in a shooting attack Sunday in the southern Israeli city of Hadera.

“The two officers died in battle this evening with armed terrorists,” the Border Police said in a statement, adding three other officers were injured in the attack.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Israel for a summit with top dilomats from Arab countries, expressed the U.S.’ condemnation over the attack. “Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims,” he said.

The attack follows a stabbing and car ramming attack last week, also carried out by an Arab Israeli Islamic State supporter, that killed four Israelis in the city of Beersheba.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, who are currently gathered at the summit together with Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Sde Boker, sent their condolences to the families of the victims of Sunday’s attack and wishes for the recovery of the wounded.

Security camera footage showed the two bearded gunmen, wearing white overalls, spraying bullets from assault weapons at passersby and police officers at a busy bus stop.