Pro-Palestinians Call for ‘Intifada Until Victory’ at Rally in New York

Several hundred protesters took part in a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on Wednesday, using inflammatory rhetoric against Israel and calling to “free Palestine.”

The protest marked “Land Day,” the anniversary of sweeping Arab riots in 1976 over Israeli plans to expropriate unused land in the Galilee, some of which was Arab-owned. The day is often celebrated with violent riots in the West Bank and Gaza.

Protesters gathered outside Grand Central Station in Manhattan before marching through Midtown and protesting outside buildings belonging to several Israel-linked groups, the Times of Israel reported.

Demonstrators carried signs that read “Intifada until victory,” “We will free Palestine within our lifetime” and “Resistance until return.”

They chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “Resistance is justified when people are colonized,” “New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada” and “There is only one solution — intifada revolution.”

Intifada, which literally means “uprising” in Arabic, harks back to the Second Intifada in the early 2000s when a wave of Palestinian suicide bombings saw over 1000 Israelis murdered.

According to the report, the demonstrators called for taking action against the pro-Israel organizations in New York, including removing their status as nonprofits.

Wednesday’s protest comes amid a spate of terror attacks in Israel. Three attacks in the space of a week saw eleven people murdered and dozens more injured.

Tuesday’s attack in Bneir Brak, the deadliest so far with five people gunned down, was celebrated in many Palestinian cities.

Palestinians in multiple cities came out to celebrate a shooting attack by a terrorist in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday evening. https://t.co/q9uTOd59er — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 30, 2022

Palestinians celebrated outside the terrorist’s family home and many more came out cheering in Palestinian cities later that evening.

Dozens of pictures and videos emerged of Palestinians all over the West Bank and Gaza handing out sweets as per the tradition in the aftermath of a deadly attack against Israelis.