EXCLUSIVE — Ex-Trump Envoy David Friedman: ‘Israel Never Had a Home in the State Department’

Israel has never had a home in the U.S. State Department and diplomats dispatched there are generally “Arabists” who don’t bother to understand the Jewish state, former U.S. envoy to Israel David Friedman told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview.

“The State Department has historically not been hospitable to the state of Israel or its supporters,” Friedman said.

Israel finds itself in the State Department’s bureau of near eastern affairs, the former envoy explained, which is comprised of Middle Eastern countries that are more often than not hostile to it, adding, “Israel is only one Jewish state and it finds itself in a bureau in a state department with other countries that historically have been anti-Israel.”

U.S. diplomats serve in places like Egypt or northern Africa, or, in the old days, Damascus, and after three or four years in those countries they are transferred to Israel, he explained.

“They’re all Arabists and they come to Israel and find the environment different from what they’re used to and they don’t really take the time to understand it or appreciate it,” Friedman told Breitbart.

In his memoir, Sledgehammer: How Breaking with the Past Brought Peace to the Middle East, Friedman reveals how he was told to tone down his Jewishness by State Department officials.

He also reveals how he was at loggerheads with some of Trump’s senior appointees about pro-Israel measures, including National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who both opposed fulfilling a campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

When it emerged that Friedman wanted to make a stop at the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism, after arriving in Israel, he was warned by his colleagues at the State Department, “Mr. Ambassador, don’t be so Jewish.”

Friedman cites one senior official as saying: “Don’t be so Jewish. You represent the United States of America. Tone down the Judaism in your work.”

A senior staffer at the State Department told then-U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in 2017, "Don't be so Jewish."

