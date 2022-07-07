WATCH — Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam: We Will Bar Abominable Homosexuals from ‘Palestine’

A Palestinian cleric said “not a single homosexual” should be allowed to live in the land of “Palestine” and Jerusalem, and called gay people an “abomination” during a sermon he gave at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Palestinian Islamic scholar Mohammed Saleem Ali further said that the Palestinian people reject any institution that promotes homosexuality, perversion, promiscuity, or anything else that contradicts Islamic law, including co-ed universities, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which translated his remarks, reported.

“Our Muslim Palestinian people will not accept a single homosexual openly declaring his abomination. Will you allow a single homosexual on the land of Jerusalem and Palestine? Will you allow that? No,” he yelled at his audience the packed mosque.

“Oh Muslims, follow the example of your Messenger. Trample underfoot anything that is prohibited, haram, and contradicts the religion of Islam,” he added.

Honor killings in the Arab world, asserted Ali, were the result of the sexes mixing at universities.

“The mixing [of male and female students] in universities is a form of immorality. You have witnessed some of the results of this, when several female students, in a number of Arab universities, were killed,” he said.

“We hereby declare that we reject and abhor all the manifestations of homosexuality and perversion. Allah tormented and annihilated the people of Sodom for engaging in this crime. We stress our absolute rejection of the existence of institutions that encourage homosexuality and promiscuity. We demand that these institutions be shut down immediately. Such [phenomena] are an obstacle to victory, and they bring the wrath of Allah down on all of us.”

Last year, a different imam at the Al Aqsa Mosque, Issam Amira, blamed the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on the LGBTQ community, as well as on the Israeli government.