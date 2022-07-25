Iran Claims to Bust Israeli Cell that Hid Bombs in Nuke Site

Iran captured an Israeli spy cell that was planning to blow up a nuclear facility in Isfahan among other “terrorist operations,” Iranian media claimed over the weekend.

The regime had unearthed several explosives that were planted by agents who were in contact with Mossad agents, the state-affiliated Tasnim News reported, citing a Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander.

The official IRNA news agency cited Iran’s Intelligence Ministry as saying agents had entered the country from northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region in order to carry out sabotage and “terrorist operations.” It did not say what nationalities the agents were, only that they were in contact with agents from the “Mossad spy terrorist organization.”

Israel’s military chief on Tuesday warned Iran’s uranium enrichment of up to 20 percent purity could mean the country was “months, maybe even weeks” away from obtaining the bomb. https://t.co/WtrGUlFNKd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 28, 2021

After the cell was busted, authorities seized and weapons, explosives,and technical and communication equipment were seized, the report said.

The secret agents planned “unprecedented acts of sabotage and terrorist operations in certain sensitive areas by using the latest technology as well as powerful explosives,” Tasnim reported.

Tehran has arrested dozens of suspected “Mossad” spies over the past year. Last month, the regime arrested a top ranking IRGC general on charges of spying for Israel.

Iran has charged Israel of carrying out dozens of sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities, as well as killing its nuclear scientists.