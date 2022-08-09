Hezbollah Terror Chief Warns Israel with War if It Touches Disputed Gas

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned his terror group would “sever” Israel’s hand if it dared to try and access offshore gas reserves, threatening to attack the Jewish state next month.

It was the fourth such threat in as many weeks by the terror chief.

“We have to be ready for all options,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking Speaking on the Muslim holy day of Ashura. “Any aggression towards Lebanon will not go unpunished.”

The U.S. is brokering talks surrounding a decades-long maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon. Oil and gas reserves were discovered in the territorial waters under dispute.

Hezbollah terrorist chief Hasan Nasrallah confirmed an oil tanker is bound for Lebanon from Iran, in clear defiance of U.S. sanctions. https://t.co/F5Yt4Zfkfi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 21, 2021

Hezbollah threatened war over Israel’s decision to develop the Karish gas field and has attacked the rig twice in recent months. The Israeli military intercepted four Hezbollah drones headed for the rig in June and July respectively.

“Lebanon’s oil, gas and water resources must remain under its control and no one should be allowed to rob the country,” he said.

“The hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed,” he warned.

Nasrallah went on to claim that Israel planned on assassinating senior Palestinians in Lebanon. “An attack on any person in Lebanon will not go unanswered,” he warned.