Report: Cyprus Buys Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense System

Cyprus has signed paperwork towards the purchase of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system in a bid to counter the threat of Turkish drones, a Greek newspaper reported on Friday.

Israeli and Cypriot defense officials inked the deal, the Kathimerini newspaper reported, after talks began in 2021.

The report did not say how many batteries were included in the sale.

The Cypriot National Guard is eager to get its hands on the air defense system, which had a 97 percent success rate in intercepting projectiles launched by Gazan terrorists during the three-day escalation with Israel earlier this month.

The Israeli military’s chief of staff Aviv Kochavi hosted the Cypriot National Guard chief, Lt. Gen. Demokritos Zervakis, in early March, taking him on a tour of an Iron Dome battery. The general received a briefing at the site, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement at the time.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted his Cypriot counterpart, Charalambos Petrides, at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv last week.

Cyprus signed an export agreement with Israel in June for defense equipment including personal protective systems as well as tactical gear for the Cypriot National Guard.

“The defense cooperation between Cyprus and Israel continues to grow and extend,” Petrides said at the time. “We are proud that this cooperation is in tandem with our excellent bilateral relations and reflect how neighboring countries should work for promoting peace and stability.”

“The Republic of Cyprus and the State of Israel maintain identical views and positions on the security of the Eastern Mediterranean based on international law,” Petrides went on. “The relations between our two countries extend beyond common interests and we shall work to further strengthen, expand and deepen our defense cooperation. We are delighted to have established a long-term, strategic partnership with the state of Israel in defense. It is mutually beneficial cooperation that fosters regional stability, security and prosperity.”

The agreement came on the heels of a joint drill between the IDF and the Cypriot National Guard forces, simulating war in foreign territory with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group.

Gantz hailed the drill, which he said underscores “the strength of the strategic alliance” between Cyprus and Israel.