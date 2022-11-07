After Delay, Biden Congratulates ‘Friend’ Netanyahu on Israel Election Win

President Joe Biden called Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to congratulate the incoming Israeli prime minister on his election win last week, after a delay of several days that fueled speculation of a strained relationship between the two.

The call, which came six days after the Israeli elections, followed several others by key allies in Europe and elsewhere.

“We are brothers, we will make history together. My commitment to Israel is unquestionable. Congratulations, friend,” Biden said according to a readout of the call issued by Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu, for his part, addressed the Trump-led Abraham Accords establishing ties between Israel and several Arab Muslim states.

“We will bring more historic peace agreements, it is within reach. My commitment to our alliance and our relationship is stronger than ever,” he said.

Biden administration officials have expressed alarm at the inclusion of right-wing firebrand lawmakers in a Netanyahu-led coalition.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, who called Netanyahu on Thursday to congratulate him, said Biden did not call earlier because of his busy schedule around the midterm elections, Israeli media reported.