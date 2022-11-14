Trump: Some American Jews ‘Not Doing the Right Thing’ for Israel, a ‘Modern-day Miracle’

Former president Donald Trump chided Jewish American Democrats who oppose him despite his support for Israel, and hailed the Jewish state as a “modern-day miracle.”

Speaking at the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) 2022 Gala in New York City, Trump said, “The United States and Israel are not just allies on a military basis, but economically and politically; we’re allies morally, culturally and spiritually and we always will be — at least if I have anything to do about it.”

ZOA, which is the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States, awarded Trump its Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion in recognition of Trump’s contributions to the safety and security of the State of Israel, as well as to the American Jewish community. Past recipients include Lord Arthur Balfour, former British prime minister Winston Churchill, former U.S. president Harry Truman and former Israeli prime minister David Ben-Gurion.

“As president, I was proud to be the best friend … the State of Israel has ever had in the White House. Under my leadership, the alliance between the United States and Israel had never been stronger, and the future of the Middle East had never looked brighter,” said Trump.

“Very quickly, I withdrew from the disastrous Iran [nuclear] deal, which actually I think may be the single most important thing … and I imposed the toughest-ever sanctions on the Iranian regime,” he said. “Biden has been groveling to the Iranian dictatorship to re-enter the deal.”

Trump went on to slam many American Jews for voting for Democratic party, and said that by doing so they were disloyal to Israel.

“There are people in this country that happen to be Jewish who are not doing the right thing for Israel. … As you know, the Democrats get 75% of the [Jewish] vote, which is hard to believe. We can’t let that continue. We see all of the horrible things that have taken place with Biden and [former president] Barack Hussein Obama, and then they get 75% of the [Jewish] vote. What the hell is going on?”

He described Israel as “a very, very special place, it’s an amazing place, it’s really a miracle.”

But, he went on, “it’s very delicate and you have to be very careful with it because really bad things can happen, and so I just say I’m with you all the way.”

Trump hinted at a 2024 presidential run, and said he would make an announcement on Tuesday. He vowed to reverse the Democratic party wins in the midterms, saying it was “hard to believe.”

“We can’t let that continue,” he said.

He said that had he remained in office, he would have expanded the Abraham Accords normalizing ties between Israel and Arab nations. He also blamed the Palestinians for their intransigence in seeking a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinian Authority, led by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, rejected Trump’s “Vision for Peace” sight unseen.

Trump’s contributions to Israel and American Jews include moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem; forging the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab states; recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal; ending U.S. funding that subsidized Palestinian terrorists; eliminating Iranian terrorist general Qasem Soleimani; becoming the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall; and protecting the civil rights of Jews against antisemitism on college campuses, among other unique achievements.