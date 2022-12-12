Israeli Woman Fake Orders Pizza from Police While Being Assaulted

An Israeli police dispatcher who took a call from a young woman who wanted to order a pizza quickly realized the caller was in danger of domestic violence, and was able to send officers to help her within minutes, Israel Police said.

A similar incident happened in the U.S. in 2019, in which a woman called 911 to say her mother’s boyfriend was being violent, and because he was present in the room, the woman pretended to order a pizza.

The Israeli woman dialed the police and in a recording is heard asking, in a rather cheery voice, that she would like to order a pizza. The dispatcher understands immediately what is happening and asks, “Pizza? Are you being threatened?”

Yes,” the woman answers. “I’m with a friend.”

The dispatcher asks the woman’s address and then asks if the perpetrator is present in the room.

“Yes yes, we want olives and corn,” the woman answers.

“Is he armed?” the dispatcher asks.

“No, we don’t want cola, we’ve got some at home,” the woman replies.

“If there’s someone beside you, add another topping,” the dispatcher asks.

“I’ll also take mushrooms,” the woman replies.

Another dispatcher then tells the woman: “Keep yourself safe, we’re on our way.”

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and detained a 30-year-old man suspected of assault, police said.