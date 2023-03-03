WATCH: ‘I Could’ve Been Murdered:’ Protesters Block Netanyahu’s Wife from Leaving a Hair Salon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, on Thursday slammed thousands of anti-government protesters who staged a siege in front of a Tel Aviv hair salon she was in a day prior during nationwide protests, saying the confrontation “could have ended in murder.”

“The terrible incident that happened yesterday could have ended in murder,” Sara Netanyahu claimed. “It’s time to stop the anarchy. It’s time for the opposition leaders to condemn the violence, anarchy and incitement.”

“What separated me from them was a glass door and a curtain. I thought to myself, if they break in, they’ll kill me,” she said.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities across Israel against the government’s plan to reform Israel’s left-wing judiciary, blocking major highways, trains and busses.

The protests in Israel: hundreds of protesters are closing in on the barbershop in Tel Aviv where the Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu is and are not allowing her to leave pic.twitter.com/xmYRS72usI — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 1, 2023

Sara Netanyahu, who was having her hair done in a salon in Tel Aviv, was besieged by protesters who would not let her leave, shouting chants including, “The country is burning and Sara is getting a haircut!”

The prime minister’s wife was eventually extricated after several hours and hundreds of police officers.

Benjamin Netanyahu charged opposition leader Yair Lapid of leading the “anarchists.”

“The anarchists led by Lapid continue to cross red lines. Right now they are harassing and threatening my wife in Tel Aviv. I call on Lapid and the opposition to condemn this shameful act,” he said.

מטורף עכשיו מרגע לרגע ההפגנה מול שרה נתניהו שנתפסה במספרה בכיכר המדינה ספונטנית !!!! pic.twitter.com/851npfdst2 — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) March 1, 2023

After his wife’s return to Jerusalem, Netanyahu posted a picture of them hugging and wrote: “Sara, my beloved wife, glad you have returned home safely and unharmed. The anarchy must stop – it may end up costing human lives.”