WATCH: ‘I Could’ve Been Murdered:’ Protesters Block Netanyahu’s Wife from Leaving a Hair Salon

01 March 2023, Israel, Tel Aviv: Israeli security service and police stand guard outside a hair Salon, where Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was trapped after hundreds of protesters gathered outside during a protest against the government's planned overhaul of the legal system. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa …
Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, on Thursday slammed thousands of anti-government protesters who staged a siege in front of a Tel Aviv hair salon she was in a day prior during nationwide protests, saying the confrontation “could have ended in murder.”

“The terrible incident that happened yesterday could have ended in murder,” Sara Netanyahu claimed. “It’s time to stop the anarchy. It’s time for the opposition leaders to condemn the violence, anarchy and incitement.”

Hundreds of anti-government protesters gather outside a hair salon where Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was spotted. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

“What separated me from them was a glass door and a curtain. I thought to myself, if they break in, they’ll kill me,” she said.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities across Israel against the government’s plan to reform Israel’s left-wing judiciary, blocking major highways, trains and busses.

Sara Netanyahu, who was having her hair done in a salon in Tel Aviv, was besieged by protesters who would not let her leave, shouting chants including, “The country is burning and Sara is getting a haircut!”

The prime minister’s wife was eventually extricated after several hours and hundreds of police officers.

Benjamin Netanyahu charged opposition leader Yair Lapid of leading the “anarchists.”

“The anarchists led by Lapid continue to cross red lines. Right now they are harassing and threatening my wife in Tel Aviv. I call on Lapid and the opposition to condemn this shameful act,” he said.

After his wife’s return to Jerusalem, Netanyahu posted a picture of them hugging and wrote: “Sara, my beloved wife, glad you have returned home safely and unharmed. The anarchy must stop – it may end up costing human lives.”

