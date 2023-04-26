Photos: Israel Celebrates 75th Independence Anniversary, Despite Divisions

Israelis came together on Tuesday night and Wednesday to celebrate 75 years of independence despite internal political divisions that the country’s ceremonial president, says are the country’s worst internal crisis ever.

Herzog was optimistic that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government could reach agreement with the opposition over proposed judicial reforms. But he warned that the political divisions that had erupted over the reforms could destabilize the country if not handled properly, as he urged both sides to reach a deal.

Meanwhile, the country set aside divisions — for the most part — for Tuesday’s Memorial Day and Wednesday’s Independence Day celebrations, which included flyovers by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) throughout the country.

There were a few minor protests and confrontations at Memorial Day ceremonies, reflecting the tense mood of the country. But for the most part, Israelis set the ongoing political debate aside and came together as one.

And in a time-honored tradition of going to the beach on every holiday, religious or secular, some Israelis just waded into the surf to frolic in the waves, some wearing blue-and-white bikinis in a nod to patriotic pride.

Israelis observe Independence Day, or Yom Ha’atzmaut, on the 5th of Iyar according to the Hebrew calendar. In 1948, that date coincided with May 14. Palestinians observe the day as “Nakba [Catastrophe] Day,” on May 15.

