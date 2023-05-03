A stop-and-board operation by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps. helped it seize a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

It was the second-such capture by Tehran in under a week amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program.

AP reports the U.S. Navy published surveillance footage shot by an aerial drone of about dozen Guard speed boats swarming the tanker around 6:20 a.m.

The drone had been on a routine patrol in the area and saw the seizure, though the Navy did not receive a distress call from the Niovi itself, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins said.