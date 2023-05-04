Netanyahu to Members of Congress: Iran Could Threaten Every U.S. City with Nuke

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a visiting bipartisan congressional delegation Thursday that Iran would be able to threaten every city in the U.S. if it is able to build a nuclear weapon in the near future.

The Times of Israel reported Netanyahu as saying, in response to a question about Iran: “Iran is 50 North Koreas; it is not merely a neighborhood bully like the dynasty that rules North Korea … This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as a small satan, and views you as the great satan — and to have Iran being able to threaten every city in the United States with nuclear blackmail is a changing of history.”

President Joe Biden has been attempting to revive the failed Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Iran received sanctions relief in return for slowing the enrichment of uranium for several years. The deal allowed Iran to emerge as a nuclear power after about a decade, and did nothing about Iran’s missile program or its support for rogue regimes and regional terrorist organizations.

Netanyahu also warned the U.S. delegation about Iran using nuclear weapons to “blackmail” the West.

Separately, Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, warned that Iran has enough uranium for five nuclear bombs.

