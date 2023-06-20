Biden’s Ambassador to Israel Slammed for Equating Terrorists with Victims

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides drew widespread criticism for a tweet responding to the deaths of four Israelis in a Palestinian terror attack on Tuesday, as he appeared to equate them with the deaths of terrorists.

Four Israelis were killed by Palestinian terrorists in shootings in the community of Eli, in the center of Samaria (the northern West Bank). The Palestinian terror group Hamas claimed responsibility for the terror attacks.

The day before, Israeli soldiers entered the Palestinian city of Jenin to arrest terror suspects. They came under attack and returned fire; seven Israeli soldiers were wounded. Five Palestinians died, including a 15-year-old.

Nides responded by mourning the loss of life on both sides, without acknowledging that in both cases, Palestinian terrorists had been the aggressors, endangering Palestinian civilians and targeting Israeli ones.

Deeply concerned about the civilian deaths and injuries that have occurred in the West Bank these past 48 hours, including that of minors. Praying for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones, or tend to those injured. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) June 20, 2023

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog, indirectly criticized Nides’s tweet in his own reaction:

Apparently in response, Nides issued a clearer condemnation of the Palestinian terror attack afterwards:

I condemn in the strongest terms the senseless murder of four innocent Israelis today — my heart is with their grieving family members. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) June 20, 2023

Nides has been called the “arsonist-in-chief” for his role in backing protests against the proposed judicial reforms of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which paralyzed the country earlier this spring.

