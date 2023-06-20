Biden’s Ambassador to Israel Slammed for Equating Terrorists with Victims

Tom Nides, the US Ambassador to Israel, speaks to the Foreign Press Association at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on September 7, 2022. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty
Joel B. Pollak

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides drew widespread criticism for a tweet responding to the deaths of four Israelis in a Palestinian terror attack on Tuesday, as he appeared to equate them with the deaths of terrorists.

Four Israelis were killed by Palestinian terrorists in shootings in the community of Eli, in the center of Samaria (the northern West Bank). The Palestinian terror group Hamas claimed responsibility for the terror attacks.

The day before, Israeli soldiers entered the Palestinian city of Jenin to arrest terror suspects. They came under attack and returned fire; seven Israeli soldiers were wounded. Five Palestinians died, including a 15-year-old.

Nides responded by mourning the loss of life on both sides, without acknowledging that in both cases, Palestinian terrorists had been the aggressors, endangering Palestinian civilians and targeting Israeli ones.

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog, indirectly criticized Nides’s tweet in his own reaction:

Apparently in response, Nides issued a clearer condemnation of the Palestinian terror attack afterwards:

Nides has been called the “arsonist-in-chief” for his role in backing protests against the proposed judicial reforms of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which paralyzed the country earlier this spring.

