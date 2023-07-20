Abandoned Baby Covered in Bruises and Abrasions Saved by Stray Dog

A stray dog was carrying a black nylon bag containing a baby through the streets of Tripoli, Lebanon, on Wednesday.

As the dog weaved its way through the streets, a passerby heard muddled crying sounds coming from the plastic bag, the National News reported.

The baby was then taken to the Islamic Hospital and transferred to the Tripoli Government Hospital. The baby’s age is unknown but does not appear to be more than fourth months old. Photos show abrasions and bruises around the infant’s face and body.

“Some say that the dog is an unclean animal and, of course, this is not true,” one commentator, Farid, said in Arabic on Twitter. “The dog has much more humanity, kindness, cunning and intelligence than some satanic mutants in human form.”

The baby’s current condition is unknown, as many public institutions were closed on Wednesday with the start of the Islamic New Year.

Last week, a daycare was shut down after it was revealed infants were being abused by the workers in Jdeideh, Mount Lebanon, according to the National News.

No national statistics exist regarding child abuse and neglect in Lebanon due to economic restraints on government institutions. About 80 percent of Tripoli’s population lives in poverty.