Democrat-linked PR Firm Does Not Deny Role in Anti-Netanyahu Protests in U.S.

Trident DMG, a public relations firm based in Washington, DC, with links to the Democratic Party, would not deny Wednesday that it is involved in organizing protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the U.S.

Netanyahu has been met with protests in California and in New York against his judicial reforms in Israel — even though California and New York both elect judges, a system far more radical than what Netanyahu is proposing.

Though some of the protests have included Israeli flags, some voices in the Jewish community are concerned that they may be amplifying anti-Israel narratives by opposing the democratically elected leader of that country.

To PM @netanyahu: Welcome to NYC and best of luck on fulfilling your mission! To the anti-Bibi activists: Protest if you wish but choose your words very carefully so that you don’t unwittingly fuel hatred for Israel while fomenting hatred for its democratically elected PM! pic.twitter.com/N4rRLrCqMg — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) September 19, 2023

Breitbart News reported last week, citing Politico, that Netanyahu’s political opposition in Israel, through an organization called Blue and White Future, hired Trident DMG on a three-month, $75,000 initial contract.

When Breitbart news e-mailed Trident DMG to ask “if Trident DMG has a role in the ongoing U.S. protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Trident DMG co-founder and partner Eleanor McManus replied (original emphasis):

Israel is experiencing a profound crisis, one that has existential consequences for the country and all sectors of society. Trident is proud to be working for Blue White Future to help make American audiences aware of the substantial risks to democracy in Israel and efforts to secure the nation as a free and democratic state. Blue White Future is at the vanguard of over 270 Israeli NGOs, local organizations and grassroots groups that together comprise the ‘Israel Democracy HQ’ and represent sectors such as the tech community, women’s rights groups, physicians, academics, lawyers as well as local community groups across the entire political spectrum, coalescing around a common goal: protect democracy, save Israel.

Notably, Trident DMG did not deny a role in organizing the anti-Netanyahu protests as part of its effort “to make American audiences aware of the substantial risks to democracy in Israel” that judicial reform supposedly poses.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.