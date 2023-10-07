Democrat ‘Squad’ Urges ‘De-Escalation’ as HAMAS Hides Hostages

Most members of the Democrat “Squad” were either silent about HAMAS’s brutal attacks on Jewish civilians, or called for a ceasefire that would help the HAMAS attackers hide their civilian hostages throughout their base in the Gaza Strip.

The leader of the eight-person squad, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), posted a statement urging an “immediate ceasefire and de-escalation,” while also condemning the HAMAS attack that has killed hundreds of Jews. She did not call for the release of the Jewish hostages, who are now hidden inside the built-up Gaza Strip between Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean Sea.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Ma) called for a pro-HAMAS ceasefire and did also not blame HAMAS for the killings:

These devastating attacks on Israelis are deeply alarming and my heart breaks for the victims & their loved ones. We need an immediate ceasefire & de-escalation. It is long past time to stop this cycle of violence & trauma, and work toward a just & lasting peace in the region.

The zig-zagging by the Democrats’ progressive leaders is caused by the growing role of immigrant diversity and radical anti-Israeli attitudes throughout the party’s base.

“We need urgent de-escalation,” said Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa), whose passive-voice statement lamented “the unfolding events in Israel and Palestine.” She did condemn HAMAS’s ‘horrifying attack on children and innocent civilians,” but did not condemn the attacks on Israeli soldiers. She also suggested that Israel would target “densely populated civilian areas.”

My statement on the escalating violence in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/bf9wfKu66X — Congresswoman Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) October 7, 2023

Immigrant Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) condemned the “horrific acts” by HAMAS against “children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people.” Her statement did not condemn the surprise attacks on Israeli soldiers, and she also called for “deescalation and ceasefire.”

I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 7, 2023

Late on Saturday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) had not posted any comment on Twitter. She claims to be a Muslim “Palestinian-American,” because her mother was born in the Arab-run West Bank territory between Israel and Jordan. Her district includes the heavily Arab district of Dearborn in Detroit.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo) did not post a statement on Twitter.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Tx), a son of Mexican immigrants, did not post a comment on Twitter.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) had to zig-zag between his divided base of radicals and Israel supporters.

So he condemned the “horrific attacks” by HAMAS but did not call for a pro-HAMAS ceasefire.

However, he did also call for an end to the “blockade of Gaza.” The removal of inspections and checks of boats entering Gaza would make it far easier for HAMAS to import heavy weapons by sea from Iran for many attacks on Israel and Jews.

My statement on the escalating violence in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/xGb8FYnqit — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) October 7, 2023

“We need a way to end this deadly violence,” Bowman said.