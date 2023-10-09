Israeli Woman Stalled Hamas Terrorists by Cracking Jokes, Serving Drinks

A new report has surfaced of an Israeli woman who bought herself enough time to survive Hamas terrorists by joking with her captors and serving drinks for 20 hours before special forces arrived.

The woman, Rahel Edri, said she and her husband immediately hid in a bomb shelter near their Ofakim home after a rocket siren went off.

“Five men broke their windows, claiming to be the police but largely speaking Arabic. The men forced her upstairs, broke her and her husband’s phones, asked them questions, and rummaged through the closets,” reported Haaretz.

The woman said the men pointed a gun at her and held a grenade over her head.

“I told him I had to inject insulin, trying to distract them from the fact I have children who are police officers… I offered them drinks: Coke Zero, water,” she said.

More from Haaretz:

The attackers told Edri that they were heroes and that their children supported their actions. They would check the windows to ensure no one was coming to rescue the hostages. Edri said she joked with the attackers in a bid to buy time for rescue forces to arrive. “I said, ‘I’ll teach you Hebrew, and you’ll teach me Arabic,'” she said. “I understood that it was a matter of life and death.”

Edri said that she heard special forces around midnight and feared that she might get caught in the crossfire, which fortunately did not happen.

“Instead of killing us, the terrorists ran to various locations and hid until they were shot at. I want to thank the police. They are our heroes,” she said.

An estimated 900 Israelis were killed in the horrific terrorist attack conducted at the hands of Hamas Saturday. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have since mounted a significant offensive against the Gaza Strip with the supposed aim of completely crippling Hamas.

