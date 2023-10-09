President Joe Biden posted Monday evening on social media that at least 11 Americans were killed in Saturday’s terrorist attacks in Israel.

“As we continue to account for the horrors of the terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of civilians murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy,” Biden posted. “Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed.”

He — or whoever controls his account — also posted a black-and-white photo of him meeting with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, and two other officials.

The post comes after Biden was slammed for hosting a BBQ with a live band on Sunday evening after it was known that at least four Americans were killed and an unknown number taken hostage.

Biden expressed sympathy in subsequent posts, adding:

It’s heart-wrenching. These families have been torn apart by inexcusable hatred and violence, and my heart goes out to every family impacted. The pain these families have endured, the enormity of their loss, and the agony of those still awaiting information is unfathomable.

In another post, he wrote:

The safety of American citizens is my top priority. We are still working to confirm but believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas. I’ve directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis.

The confirmation of Americans being held hostage comes as Hamas has threatened to begin executing hostages on live television, conjuring up images of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) beheadings in 2015 that were filmed and released on the internet.

