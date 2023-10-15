Israeli Sailor Kamai Achiel, 18, Killed Near Border with Lebanon

Israeli sailor Kamai Achiel, 18, was killed Sunday near the country’s border with Lebanon in what is being reported as an “equipment malfunction” that also injured seven other members of the navy.

Such incidents occur in peacetime, but they are an even greater risk during wartime, during the chaos of a sudden and large-scale mobilization.

One Israeli soldier has already been killed as a result of cross-border exchanges with the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah, which is threatening war.

Achiel’s father wrote on Facebook Sunday:

I don’t know where to start. I ran out of tears and words. My angel Kamai was killed during an operational activity in defense of the homeland on the border of Lebanon. She was a soldier in a fin [patrol] unit. She was a heroine, brave, and did not give up on getting to the unit she chose. I can’t believe this happened to us. Mom and dad burying their oldest daughter and she’s only 18. In another week, she has her 19th birthday, on [October 23]. May your memory be a blessing Watch over us from above my beautiful soul Many will talk about you!

Israel is in its ninth day of war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which launched a massive attack on Oct. 7, killing some 1,300 people, the vast majority of them civilians. More than 3,600 were wounded, and 100-200 have been taken hostage in Gaza.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.