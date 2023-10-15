WATCH: Thousands March in Solidarity with Israel in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — Thousands of Angelenos marched Sunday to support Israel in its war of self-defense against the Palestinian terror group Hamas, a day after pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the Israeli consulate amid street scuffles.

Several protesters wore photographs of Israelis who had brutally been taken hostage by Hamas and taken to Gaza:

There were several dogs in attendance — many draped in Israeli flags, and one wearing a yarmulke — along the parade route:

Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest, the Los Angeles Times noted, was marred by skirmishes with counter-demonstrators:

Carrying signs that said “Free Palestine” and “End the Occupation,” the crowd marched from Wilshire Boulevard and Granville Avenue, where the consulate is located, to a federal office building that houses the FBI’s Los Angeles’ offices about one mile away. Videos from the scene show green and red smoke billowing into the air and signs decrying apartheid. The demonstration was largely peaceful, though the appearance of a small crowd of pro-Israeli counter-demonstrators sparked confrontations midday. As pushing and shoving occurred between the two sides, one man among the pro-Israeli crowd fired a volley of pepper spray, injuring a Times photographer.

At Sunday’s pro-Israel protest, an anti-Israel resident — living in one of L.A.’s most Jewish neighborhoods — gave the passing march the finger:

The march ended at the Museum of Tolerance, emphasizing in supporting Israel’s war, the marchers hoped for eventual peace.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.