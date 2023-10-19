Gavin Newsom Makes Surprise Trip to Israel

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is making a surprise trip to Israel to show solidarity with the Jewish state as it battles Hamas terrorists following a massive Oct. 7 attack that killed over 1,400 people, wounded well over 4,000, and saw over 200 kidnapped.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a surprise trip to Israel on Thursday ahead of a previously announced trip the Democratic governor is taking to China. “The governor adjusted his planned international trip and will briefly visit Israel ahead of going to China,” spokesperson Erin Mellon said in a statement Thursday. “While in Israel, the governor will meet with those impacted by the violence.” Newsom will arrive in Israel on Friday and depart later that day, Mellon said. California is also sending some medical supplies to the region, she said.

Newsom had previously shown his support for Israel in the wake of the attack.

California stands with Israel. pic.twitter.com/oTwEqf8yKl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 10, 2023

There were Californians who were affected by the attack, both as victims and survivors.

Newsom’s visit will cause him trouble with his left-wing base, which has come out in favor of the Palestinians, with hardly a word of criticism for the Hamas terrorists. On Wednesday, for example, left-wing students in San Francisco staged a walkout in solidarity with Palestinians (and against Israel).

But the visit will boost his national profile, as the vast majority of Americans support Israel in the conflict.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.