The father to models Gigi and Bella Hadid took heat for an Instagram post on Saturday that compared the Israeli government to Nazis, the news coming amid the ongoing war.

In the post that has since been deleted, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid shared an infographic that made the comparison, according to Page Six.

The outlet said he wrote, “Both [Nazis and Israel] added and labeled the victims as Terrorists.. regardless of their peacefulness of other activities. Some Palestinians and some Jews even changed their names.”

Social media users commented on the Page Six article, one person stating, “Deport him,” while another said, “Rich coming from a well know con-artist who doesn’t pay his bills.”

The Page Six report continued:

The infographic, whose creator is unknown, included a side-by-side comparison of what they claimed Israel and Nazis had in common, including that the two “expelled millions from their homes” and “enforced collective punishments.” Mohamed — who fathers three children in addition to his two supermodel daughters — has been outspoken about his stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza since Hamas made its first strike on Oct. 7.

In another post on Saturday, Mohamed Hadid shared an image of the New York Times and wrote in the caption, “Cease fire now.” However, some users were quick to counter Hadid’s statement. One person replied, “Ceasefire on both sides and then what? You actually think hamas will abide by these laws? You’re a fucking joke.” “#hamasisisis clearly you are too…,” another user commented.

Gigi Hadid was recently condemned by Israel over a meme the young woman shared attacking the country’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed over 1,400 Israelis, Breitbart News reported October 16.

In August 2022, Bella Hadid claimed she lost friends and work opportunities because she supports Palestinians, the outlet reported at the time.

She is “vocally anti-Israel, calling it an ‘apartheid’ state and charging Israeli Jews with being a ‘a group of colonizers’ who conduct ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians,” the article said.