Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently brought attention to Coca-Cola’s erasing Black Lives Matter content from its website once the group’s anti-Israel leanings were made clear, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

In October, the Black Lives Matter Chicago chapter deleted a pro-Hamas social media post but did not give up its support for the Palestinian cause as the Hamas terrorist group targeted Israel in a deadly attack, Breitbart News reported on October 11.

The recent Mail report continued:

On a recent “Verdict” podcast episode, the Texas senator called out Coca-Cola brand Sprite’s $500,000 donation to BLM in June 2020 – which previously was showcased on the company’s public website. He tells DailyMail.com that after the release of the episode, Coca-Cola quietly deleted all references to the company’s check to BLM.

In a social media post on October 20, Cruz shared screenshots of Coca-Cola’s site before Black Lives Matter voiced its support for the terrorist organization, with the caption beginning with “CAUGHT RED-HANDED.”

“One screenshot is of @CocaCola’s website before BLM supported Hamas parachuting into a concert to kill Israeli civilians. The other is from this morning. Editing your website is not enough. Americans DEMAND an apology,” Cruz wrote:

CAUGHT RED-HANDED. @CocaCola deletes its support for BLM. One screenshot is of @CocaCola's website before BLM supported Hamas parachuting into a concert to kill Israeli civilians. The other is from this morning. Editing your website is not enough. Americans DEMAND an apology. pic.twitter.com/WKRdxVrTu8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 20, 2023

Social media users were quick to share their opinions regarding the issue, one person commenting, “Why is businesses political activists!? Is it good for business? *See Bud Light*.”

“Typical Leftist Coward Company,” another user replied.

Now, Cruz wants to know why the company backed a group whose leaders have failed to condemn the horrific attacks on Israel and has reportedly asked Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey to provide records connected to the issue.

Cruz recently called on the United States to support Israel “for as long as it takes” amid the nation’s offensive against the terrorists who killed more than 1,400 people, Breitbart News reported Friday.

The outlet noted that “President Joe Biden has pledged to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes,’ but has not made a similar pledge with Israel, who is an actual ally.”

“On the contrary, the Biden administration in recent days has called on Israel for a ‘humanitarian pause’ to allow more aid to Gaza,” the report stated.