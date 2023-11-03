IDF Hits Ambulance in Gaza; Was Reportedly Transporting Hamas Terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out an airstrike Friday on an ambulance that was transporting Hamas terrorists in violation of international humanitarian law.

The IDF issued a statement:

An IDF aircraft struck an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone. A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike. We intend to release additional information. More detailed information was shared with intelligence agencies who we work with. We have information which demonstrates that Hamas’ method of operation is to transfer terror operatives and weapons in ambulances. We emphasize that this area is a battle zone. Civilians in the area are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southwards for their own safety.

Earlier Friday, according to the Times of Israel, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claimed that Israel had carried out an airstrike on an ambulance near the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Hamas terrorists are known to use ambulances to move combatants and weapons. A NATO report documented Hamas’s abuse of ambulances for military purposes as long ago as 2004.

Israel has already held briefings on Hamas’s abuse of hospital facilities, including Al Shifa.

Friday marks the 28th day of the war since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, murdering over 1400 people and taking over 240 hostages.

