WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza City Taunt Red Cross Van Carrying Israeli Hostages

Palestinians in Gaza City slapped and taunted a Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages on Sunday evening, as armed Hamas terrorists looked on, according to Al Jazeera footage.

The footage, circulated on social media, showed masked and armed Hamas terrorists, many riding pickup trucks in the same style used during the October 7 terror attack on Israel, when gunmen in trucks murdered Israeli civilians in communities near Gaza.

The footage also showed a critically ill Israeli hostage, Elma Avraham, 84, followed by footage of the Red Cross vans with other hostages, circling in Gaza City, in northern Gaza.

At about 1:08 in the video clip below, a Palestinian man can be seen, at left, slapping the Red Cross vehicle while others whistle.

The point of the entire display was evidently to show that Hamas still has a presence in the northern Gaza Strip and in Gaza City, where Israel has been operating, but where it has not yet finished its mission of removing Hamas terrorists and tunnels.

Al Jazeera, controlled by Qatar, is frequently criticized for airing terrorist propaganda. At the same time, it has a unique presence within terrorist-controlled areas that make its coverage — however malevolent — a source of information for the outside world.

