Hamas Publishes Propaganda Letter from Released Hostage: ‘Thank You for the Many Hours of Babysitting’

Hamas has published a lettter, ostensibly written in Hebrew by a freed Israeli hostage, expressing excessive gratitude to her hosts after seven weeks of captivity with her young daughter.

The author is purportedly Danielle Aloni, who was released Friday with her daughter, Emilia [or Amelia], 6.

The letter has been circulating on social media, in Hebrew and in Arabic translation. The following is the first known English translation:

To the generals who accompanied us in recent weeks: We are apparently parting tomorrow, but I would request to thank you from the depths of my heart for the extraordinary humanitarianism that you showed to my daughter, Emelia. You were, to her, like two fathers, you invited her to your room at every opportunity that she wanted. She is leaving with the feeling that you are all her friends, and not just friends, but very, very good friends. Thank you, thank you, thank you for the many hours of babysitting. Thank you that you were patient towards her, and that you showered her with sweets, fruits, and all we would have given her ourselves. Children do not belong in captivity, but thanks to you and to other good people we met along the way, my daughter thinks that she is a queen in Gaza and is leaving under the impression that she is the center of the world. There was no one we met along this long path, from junior to senior, who did not treat her gently, with compassion and with love. I will always owe a debt of thanks that she will not leave here with trauma. I will always remember the positive reception that we received here despite the difficult situation in which you had to cope with us on your own, and the difficult losses that you experienced here in Gaza. I wish that in a better world, we could all be truly good friends. I wish all of you the best of health, and love to you and your families.

Danielle Aloni was also featured in a Hamas propaganda video in October, demanding the Israeli government secure her release.

Numerous reports have begun to emerge documenting the harsh conditions in which the hostages were kept. Though many of the chid hostages are said to be in good condition, many hostages lost weight, and one is fighting for her life in an Israeli hospital.

