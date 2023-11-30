Report: Hamas Branded Chid Hostages to Prevent Them from Running Away

Hamas terrorists branded some Israeli child hostages by forcing their legs against the exhaust pipes of motorcycles so that they would be burned and would be recognizable if they tried to run away, according to a report in the Israeli media on Thursday.

Two brothers, Or (16) and Yagil (12), were released by Hamas on Monday, among a group of women and children hostages.

According to Israel’s Channel 7, citing a report by Channel 12, they were deliberately burned during their captivity (assisted by Google Translate):

Or Vigil’s uncle, Yaniv, told a meeting with foreign ministers in Europe that Or Vigil was marked with his body — a kind of intentional burn from a motorcycle exhaust, so that if they managed to escape from their captors — they would recognize them, this was announced this evening (Thursday) on News 12. The uncle also shared that the children were drugged and moved from place to place several times: “We got the children back, two children were released and they told us stories about what they experienced in Gaza, horrific stories,” he said. “One example that shocked me is that every child taken by Hamas was taken on a motorcycle and they took each of the children’s leg and put it on the exhaust pipe of the motorcycle – which caused a burn, for the purpose of marking the children, in case they ran away or escaped, so they could find them.”

Details of abuse and torture by Hamas against prisoners, including children, continue to emerge.

Uncovered motorcycle pipes can reach temperatures of up to 250 degrees Celsius.

