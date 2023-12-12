Israeli Doctor: Hamas Committed Sexual Abuse, Psychological Torture; Drugged Kids

An Israeli doctor is adding to growing accounts of torture and abuse by Hamas terrorists against Israeli hostages, telling the media that she has seen evidence of sexual abuse, psychological torture, and forced medication with powerful drugs.

The Times of Israel spoke to Dr. Renana Eitan, head psychiatrist at a prominent Tel Aviv hospital, on Tuesday:

“The physical, sexual, mental, psychological abuse of these hostages who came back is just terrible,” she added. “We have to rewrite the textbook.” … The hospital has been treating 14 former hostages held by Hamas, some of whom reported being drugged, including with what doctors believe were benzodiazepines, a class of depressants with a sedative effect that includes drugs like Valium. … “One of the girls was given ketamine for a few weeks,” she continued, referring to a powerful dissociative anesthetic known for giving the recipient a sense of detachment from their environment.

Another, male hostage was reportedly told that his wife had been killed when she was, in fact, still alive. Some hostages were kept in darkness for days, and some freed hostages experienced flashbacks, in which they believed erroneously that they were still in captivity.

Reports have already emerged of Hamas drugging hostages before their release, to make them look happy for propaganda videos; of psychological torture of children, who were forced to watch violent videos; and of Israeli hostages being beaten with electrical cables. Several reports have also noted that Jewish hostages were given less food and medicine than other hostages.

