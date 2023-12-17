Video Emerges of Hamas Murdering African Farm Worker in Cold Blood

Video was released Sunday via Telegram purportedly showing Hamas terrorists murdering Tanzanian farm worker, Joshua Mollel, 21, during the October 7 terror attack in Israel.

It is unclear why the video was only released now, though Mollel’s death was only confirmed last week. Previously, he had been thought to be among the hostages taken by Hamas to Gaza.

The video, which was released by the Telegram channel South First Responders, which is considered credible, includes two clips. One shows Mollel being surrounded and restrained by angry Hamas terrorists, who shout at him in Arabic. The other shows him lying on a roadside, with a stab wound in his chest, as a Hamas gunman stands astride him and fires shot after shot into his body. A voice is heard shouting, “Allahu akbar!” (“God is great”), a slogan that often accompanies Hamas terrorists during their attacks.

The videos are too graphic to be republished.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Mollel was a farm worker at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, one of the agricultural communities near Gaza that was attacked by Hamas. The kibbutz announced that he had been abducted and then murdered by the terrorists.

South First Responders added a comment to the second video: “To Hamas, Black Lives Don’t Matter. Jewish Lives Don’t Matter. Christian, Muslim, Druze, Hindu, and Buddist [sic] Lives Don’t Matter. Palestinian Lives Certainly Don’t Matter.

“For Hamas, Life Itself Doesn’t Matter.”

