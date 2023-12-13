Tanzanian Farm Worker Confirmed Murdered by Hamas

Joshua Mollel, 21, a farm worker from Tanzania who arrived in Israel in September to live at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, was confirmed dead on Wednesday — murdered in captivity by Hamas, according to the Israeli government.

Mollel’s death was announced along with Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak resident Tal Chaimi, 41, who was part of the security team at the kibbutz that tried to stop the attack.

Both were taken captive, but the Israeli government determined Tuesday that they had been murdered by Hamas terrorists.

The Times of Israel reported:

Mollel, 21, was abducted during the terrorist onslaught and then killed later in captivity, Nahal Oz announced. In a Facebook post, the kibbutz said its officials were notified that his body is currently held by Hamas. “We send condolences to Joshua’s family. May his memory be a blessing,” the statement read.

Hamas also murdered and kidnapped other foreign workers and agricultural students. Another Tanzanian, agricultural student Clemence Felix Matanga, 22, was initially thought to have been kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, but was later found to have been murdered during the October 7 attack.

Hamas is still thought to have over 130 hostages abducted from Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it will attempt to rescue them, if possible; the Israeli war cabinet has declined to send an envoy back to Qatar for negotiations.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.